He was 75 and passed away after a long battle with cancer: goodbye to Robert Lieberman, director of many successful films and shows

The world of cinema and television has recently learned the sad news of the death of a great director, who has produced and directed several highly successful films, TV series and commercials throughout his career. It’s about Robert Lieberman, who passed away at the age of 75 after a long struggle with a bad disease. His son Nick made the announcement.

Born in Buffalo in New York State on July 16, 1947, made his directorial debut when he founded the Harmony Picturesa production company for commercials, many of which he directed.

For this activity he received many awards and recognitions, such as several Clio Awards And Directors Guild of America Award.

His career as a director of movie cinematics and episodes of TV series. In 1983 he directed his first film, entitled “Table for five”. In 2011, his latest film, “Breakaway”, was released.

His globally recognized style led him to be chosen as director of some episodes of many very successful TV series, such as Prairie Boys, Bird’s Law, The X Files. Or, more recently, Dexter, Nikita, Criminal Minds and Private Eyes.

Son Nick’s farewell to Robert Lieberman

He thought about giving the sad announcement of Robert Lieberman’s death his son Nickborn from the director’s first marriage to actress Marilu Henner.

The boy also explained that the cause of his death was the tumor that he had been diagnosed with some time ago and with which he struggled for a long time. For greet himNick wrote: