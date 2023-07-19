He was 75 and passed away after a long battle with cancer: goodbye to Robert Lieberman, director of many successful films and shows
The world of cinema and television has recently learned the sad news of the death of a great director, who has produced and directed several highly successful films, TV series and commercials throughout his career. It’s about Robert Lieberman, who passed away at the age of 75 after a long struggle with a bad disease. His son Nick made the announcement.
Born in Buffalo in New York State on July 16, 1947, made his directorial debut when he founded the Harmony Picturesa production company for commercials, many of which he directed.
For this activity he received many awards and recognitions, such as several Clio Awards And Directors Guild of America Award.
His career as a director of movie cinematics and episodes of TV series. In 1983 he directed his first film, entitled “Table for five”. In 2011, his latest film, “Breakaway”, was released.
His globally recognized style led him to be chosen as director of some episodes of many very successful TV series, such as Prairie Boys, Bird’s Law, The X Files. Or, more recently, Dexter, Nikita, Criminal Minds and Private Eyes.
Son Nick’s farewell to Robert Lieberman
He thought about giving the sad announcement of Robert Lieberman’s death his son Nickborn from the director’s first marriage to actress Marilu Henner.
The boy also explained that the cause of his death was the tumor that he had been diagnosed with some time ago and with which he struggled for a long time. For greet himNick wrote:
My father was one of the great believers – in his family, in his dreams, in big movies, in hard work. He saw himself in the mirror held back by his coherence. He was indestructible yet always vulnerable. He loved to cry. He loved stories and storytelling and now I see him take a deep breath, raise his hands, check his body as it prepares to launch. He has lived stories and we have lost a great treasure. I inherited his enthusiasm, his use of superlatives, some of his beliefs and also many of his doubts. I miss it so much already.
