Famous for his role as Bobby Day in the Oscar-winning film “The Miner’s Daughter”, Bob Elkins leaves an indelible memory in world cinema

A few days ago the world of US cinema, theater and television learned the news of the death of a great actor. Bob Elkins he died at the age of 89 and his press office took care of the announcement of his death, publishing an official note on social networks.

The US cinema, theater and television have just learned the news of the death of a great actoras well as a kind and selfless man.

In the note, his agents explained that he died on the evening of last Wednesday, April 27, in the Cold Spring nursing homein Kentucky, where he had been hospitalized for some time.

Bob Elkins career

Bob Elkins was born in 1932 a Mount Hopein West Virginia, from a family of humble origins. He was the son of a troubled coal miner.

I continue transfers of his family and the conflictual relationship with his fatherwho eventually abandoned him making him lose track, led him to take the dark streets of crime.

After a arrest, Bob drastically changed register and tried to live a life as regular as possible. He also tried to get inside Marina.

After four years of service as a NCO in the Navy, Elkins was awarded a farewell with honor and returned home to the Cincinnati area. There one day she noticed an ad in the newspaper about one acting school and threw himself headlong into what was to become his career.

He began by playing small theatral plays And television commercials. Then he was hired for some motion pictures.

In 1980 came the opportunity of a lifetime. He was chosen to take on the role of the Dj Bobby Day in the film “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” directed by director Michael Apted.

The film won the Academy Award in the category of Best Picture and his performance was particularly appreciated by allincluding criticism.

Dozens of productions, both television and film, which he has participated in over the years. In 2003, she received the best actor award at the Dublin Film and Music Festival in Ireland, for his portrayal of a homeless man in an independent film called “Homefree”.