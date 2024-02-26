Internal Kremlin documents, obtained by an international media consortium, reveal the propaganda machinery created by the Russian power prior to the presidential elections on March 17. These “KremlinLeaks” detail, in particular, the commitment to cinema, series and television programs in this “information war.”

Billions of dollars to be comfortably re-elected. Internal Kremlin documents leaked to the Estonian news site Delfiin collaboration with a dozen international media outlets such as Der Spiegel, Germany, or Expressen from Sweden, which have thus been able to reconstitute the propaganda machine created to ensure Vladimir Putin's victory during the presidential elections on March 17.

These “KremlinLeaks”, published on Monday, February 26, detail the plan for what its promoters have called the “information war” underway in Russia. The most recent documents date back to December 2023.

An “information war” of more than one billion euros

This program, whose main objective is to support the candidacy of the outgoing president, also illustrates “the importance for the Kremlin [de integrar] the 'new territories' – that is, occupied by Russia – in Ukraine,” said Vsquare, an investigative journalism site specializing in Eastern European current affairs that also worked on this document leak.

In total, they revealed that the Russian power budgeted more than 1.1 billion euros to support this “information war” before the presidential elections in Russia. The entertainment sector – television, cinema and the Internet – took most of this special allocation, according to Meduza, an independent Russian investigative site also a partner of these “KremlinLeaks.”

The Russian Administration wants works that highlight the “traditional values ​​of the country.” They must demonstrate that “positive changes in the way of life of Russians are underlying trends”, and strive to exalt “modern heroes [rusos] of which everyone can be proud.” And its objective was to promote the unity of the country by offering a feeling of national belonging to the “residents of the new territories” occupied in Ukraine.

This roadmap “has nothing new in mind and makes us think about the guidelines to be followed by film studios in the 1930s.” [el código Hays, NDLR]”he explained Jeff Hawn, Russia specialist at the London School of Economics.

“The 'KremlinLeaks' reveal above all the financial details of the ecosystem created to promote the narrative desired by the Russian power,” said Vlad Strukov, a film professor at the University of Leeds and a specialist in Russian cinema.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a cultural center in the city of Tsivilsk, Chuvashia region, Russia, February 22, 2024. © Alexander Kazakov / Reuters

A spy in the former GDR and a love story in Donbass

More than 10 organizations and associations received nearly 600 million euros to produce content in line with the objectives listed by the Russian power. According to the “KremlinLeaks”, the big winner of this operation was the Internet Development Institute, IDI, which since the beginning of 2023 has received more than 400 million euros to launch this propaganda.

The IDI did not continue to be a meme machine or series for teenagers. It is now one of the main sources of financing for films and television shows in Russia, Meduza said. It is the archetype of “these alternative organizations to the traditional funds of traditional artistic creation that power uses to promote its own narrative,” according to Vlad Strukov.

For the Presidency, the IDI prepared a “campaign creative content” document detailing a dozen film projects, programs and music festivals. It is a series, called German Democratic Republic, GDR, about the diary of an intelligence officer in the former East Germany during the Cold War. It gives “a positive image of the security services agent” in charge of fighting Western influence. A close allusion to Vladimir Putin who held a similar position in his early years. There is also “20/22”, another series that evokes the love story between a young Russian who goes on a “humanitarian mission in Donbass” with a young woman who opposes the “special military operation”, as Moscow calls the Russian invasion. of Ukraine started in 2022.

Minimize the need to manipulate elections

In any case, for Jeff Hawn it is “the first time that Vladimir Putin's entourage has implemented this device to guarantee the re-election of the Russian president.”

A propaganda effort that may surprise: the result of the scrutiny seems, in fact, decided.

The idea, really, would not be to make Vladimir Putin win, but to “reduce the need to manipulate results,” said Jeff Hawn. Since the beginning of the great military offensive in Ukraine and, above all, the aborted “rebellion” of the late head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, there would be a certain “insecurity at the top of the State regarding the permanence of the system” according to the expert from the London School of Economics.

If the barrage of propaganda allows the president-candidate's score to increase, “it will be a way to convince the Russian political world that Vladimir Putin still has the support of the masses and that it is not necessary to look for an alternative,” estimated Jeff Hawn.

These “KremlinLeaks” are also the reflection of an increasingly ideological Russian power. It is true that the cult of personality always existed, but “one of Vladimir Putin's strengths was that before the war in Ukraine he knew how to be pragmatic,” Hawn added.

Since then, the master of the Kremlin has thoroughly played the card of ideological confrontation with the “decadent West” and misses an opportunity to defend “traditional national values.” But since “Russia is not China in terms of controlling access to culture, the public can watch Western productions or productions from South America and Asia,” noted Vlad Strukov. For this expert, the “KremlinLeaks” show how Russian power “delegates the production of the narrative developed by the Kremlin to all these structures such as the IDI, in order to open a competitive catalog against these other influences,” he concluded.

Originally published in French.