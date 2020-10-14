Highlights: Yogi government took big decision, relieving traders associated with entertainment industry in UP

Decision to waive licensing fees payable from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020

Theaters and multiplex operators will get relief, Chief Minister’s office confirms the decision

Lucknow

CM Yogi has taken another major decision after allowing cinemas in UP to resume from October 15. Yogi government has announced exemption in licensing fees of all theaters and multiplexes in the state, giving big help to the business people associated with the entertainment industry. With this decision, the cinema operators of the state are said to get a big relief.

According to the CM’s decision, the government has decided to give exemption in licensing fees payable to all theaters and multiplex operators in the state from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020. This exemption is given under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1955. This decision has been welcomed by many business people associated with the entertainment industry. The Yogi government has taken this decision at a time when the government has given permission to open theaters, multiplexes and theaters in the state from October 15 under the Unlock-5 guidelines.

Theaters will open under rules from 15 October

As per permission, cinemas, multiplexes and theaters have been allowed to open in UP with an audience of 50 per cent of their total capacity from 15 October. With the permission to open theaters etc., the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has issued instructions in the state on Tuesday as per the Central Government guidelines.

Order of action on breaking rules

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday issued directions to all the Mandalayuktas, Additional Director General of Police Zone, all Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police Range, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar. The mandate instructs that action will be taken under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Legislation in the event of violation of the guidelines.