Attendance at French cinemas has doubled compared to July and August, says the president of the FNCF. The presence of a greater number of films showing should further boost these figures for the months of October and November.

After a gloomy spring and summer in cinemas, the cinema industry sees a more promising fall. “Last week gathered two million spectators”, rejoices Friday September 4 on franceinfo Marc-Olivier Sebbag, general delegate of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF).

He cites two films that made this return to theaters possible: “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan and “Erase History” by Gustave Kervern and Benoît Delépine. “During the whole summer, for two months, there were only one million spectators every week”, indicates Marc-Olivier Sebbag.

As soon as the offer of films expands, when there are more films to see, there are more spectators in the cinema.Marc-Olivier Sebbagto franceinfo

“Gradually, thanks to the films presented at the Deauville Festival which will be released in theaters, there will be more films and more spectators will be able to go to theaters”, predicts the director general of the National Federation of French cinemas. For Marc-Olivier Sebbag, the months of October and November will be months with more films showing. “We hope that this will allow us to find a level of functioning and attendance of the public if not equal, in any case comparable to what we usually know”, he calls for his wishes.

Marc-Olivier Sebbag recalls that “the situation is very difficult” for cinema professionals: “We had attendance levels down by 70% throughout the summer”, he regretted.