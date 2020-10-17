Un of all the future prospects that cinema and moving images could have, this one is perhaps the most beautiful and amazing: that the images turned into their opposite and the views went in the opposite direction. That a camera no longer produced its images in rooms, with things and people. But that the pictures, the other way around, formed into spaces again: into a world through which the audience can walk.

Far too many pictures are taken, Wim Wenders once said (before he bought a smartphone and saved a few thousand photos on it); the despisers of selfies, cat pictures and Instagram still agree with him. Every picture is good enough for him, says Philip Gröning, who has collected a few thousand pictures from social networks. He gave these images to an artificial intelligence. And from this she constructed new, never-before-seen spaces.

Philip Gröning is a trained film director and an idiosyncratic artist. His films (“The Great Silence”, “The Policeman’s Wife”, “My brother’s name is Robert and is an idiot”) win awards and disturb their audiences. And it’s always about asking the big questions of the cinema again, almost as if they were asking themselves for the first time: What does the camera see that cannot be seen with the naked eye? Where does fiction actually begin when the real bodies and the real voices in real spaces are the material of the cinema? And does the art of staging really show in the director’s striving for total control – or is it, on the contrary, about making things happen and the conflicts escalating while the camera is rolling?

A branch that is art and non-art at the same time

Two years ago, Gröning was appointed visiting professor for fine arts at the Munich Art Academy – and it looks like he learned almost as much from his students as they learned from him. Gröning and the students experimented with artificial intelligence, played with virtual spaces and with three-dimensional images, and occasionally the first results could be seen in Munich exhibition rooms.

But what possibilities open up with the incredible computing power and learning ability of artificial intelligence, for a branch that is art and non-art at the same time – and so new that it does not yet have a name: This shows Gröning’s project “Phantom Oktoberfest – Oktoberfest Phantom” (the was demonstrated during the Oktoberfest weeks in Munich’s Villa Stuck, currently in the Tank exhibition hall in Shanghai; then in Russia and Italy). Gröning copied thousands of pictures from the Munich Oktoberfest from the social networks, from the common ones, but also from Chinese and Russian ones; and Artificial Intelligence has used it to construct the interior of some marquees. So you put on the virtual reality glasses. And has the feeling that you are looking into the future and the past at the same time.