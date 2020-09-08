One night, at dusk, Emma and her mates are taking a look at their city, Brive, from a hill. They’re from behind, speaking about an imminent first sexual expertise. It’s their future that they’re taking a look at, with fear combined with envy and impatience. Portrait of two younger ladies, filmed from 12 to 18 years outdated, the documentary explores the grey zone of adolescence, a interval of profound adjustments the place personalities emerge, the age of selections and bifurcations that may decide a lifetime.

Anaïs is spherical, blissful and spontaneous. Emma is tall and skinny, lonely and taciturn. One sings (Emma), takes musical comedy classes and goals of turning into an actress. The opposite (Anaïs) would see herself as a maternal assistant or caregiver for the aged. All the pieces opposes them, beginning with their social background: widespread for Anaïs, with many monetary and psychological difficulties; simpler for Emma, ​​who may be guessed to belong to the higher center class. Even they aren’t conscious of it, social determinism is a steamroller which crushes every part, situations their academic orientation, in skilled sector for one and normal for the opposite, the age of their past love expertise. When Anaïs is admitted to the faculty diploma, she calls her mom who refuses to consider her, satisfied that her daughter, the primary within the household to acquire a diploma, is doomed to fail.

A friendship that stands the take a look at of time

With nice delicacy, Sébastien Lifshitz approaches Emma and Anaïs very shut, shares their secrets and techniques, their fears and their questions, attends birthdays, mourning, captures moments of boredom. Punctuated by the adjustments of seasons, very marked in Brive, the movie follows in parallel the upheavals of French society, the assaults of 2015, the presidential election of 2017, inserting the story of Emma and Anaïs in a broader perspective. , collective.

In 5 years, Emma and Anaïs may have moved away, argued. Their friendship has not weakened, even when they’ve a considerably unhappy instinct that life will separate them. It is usually this bond, this friendship that stands the take a look at of time, which makes the fantastic thing about Teenage ladies, the educational novel of two characters that Sébastien Lifshitz accompanies to the brink of an unsure future.