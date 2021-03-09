Created in 1989, the Cinélatino festival, Rencontres de Toulouse, has established itself over the years as an unmissable European meeting with Latin American films and authors. 150 films, stills on actors, directors, directors. This festival is a festival of cinema from the South popular with the public. From March 19 to 28, the program will be on the Web but, from June 9, the festival will return to theaters with the presence of the immense Chilean actor Alfredo Castro, Pablo Larrain’s favorite actor, who will offer a journey into his cinematography. . m.-J. S.