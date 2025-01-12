At the heart of the Querer Foundation, the Friends Club It has established itself as a space where adolescents and young people with special needs find something more than activities: a community. Maria Grandmontagnesocial worker and project coordinator, shares the news and objectives for 2025.

“He Friends Club It is a space where you mix fun, learning and coexistence. Here, young people find a group of friends, share great activities and enjoy an environment where they feel super comfortable. “It is more than a club, it is a community,” he explains. Grandmontagne. This year, the Club presents a ambitious programming full of innovative activities that seek to surprise and motivate its participants. “In addition, the activities we carry out are designed to promote the development of their autonomy, socio-emotional skills and communication, among other basic skills for their daily lives,” the project organization points out.

New facilities and star activities

One of the main novelties of 2025 is the inauguration of the new facilities on the lower floor of the Querer Foundation Office. This space includes a fully equipped kitchen, workshop areas and a television for activities such as the cineforum. “Everything is designed to maximize the children’s enjoyment and learning,” says María.

“During this spring it will be inaugurated the multisensory gardena therapeutic tool with outdoor space that will allow us to carry out activities and dynamics in a very pleasant environment within the Foundation”.

Cooking workshop of the Friends Club of the Querer Foundation Want Foundation

Among the most anticipated activities is “Casichefs“, a cooking workshop where participants will learn simple recipes while developing autonomy, creativity and teamwork. “It’s incredible to see how they win trust themselves and feel proud of their achievements,” adds the coordinator. “The best thing is that with an activity that seems so simplein addition to developing the autonomy and creativitywithout realizing it they will be working on skills such as executive functions, working memory, divided attention…by following instructions with each step of the recipe.”





Reflection through cinema



Another great bet is the cineforuman activity that seeks to open spaces for debate and reflection. “The selected films address social issues, positive values ​​and creativitypromoting critical thinking and communication skills of the participants,” details Grandmontagne. Beyond entertainment, each screening aims enrich young people and offer them tools to express their ideas.

“The movies will be variedand will allow us to address social issues such as gender violence to other vital topics such as death or lovecreating a space in which they can express themselves. The idea is that each projection leaves a teaching and motivate participants to reflection. The cineforum will allow us to work on values, emotional management or critical thinking.”





Balance between fun and therapy



He Friends Club It not only seeks to entertain, but also contribute to the personal and emotional development of its members. According to María, “the activities are designed to stimulate self-esteem, foster social skills and improve general well-being”. This balance between leisure and therapy is one of the hallmarks of the project.

“If you are considering the idea of ​​your children joining the Friends ClubI tell you, it is a unique experience. Here, your children will not only have fun, but also They will develop skills and build meaningful relationships in an inclusive and nurturing environment. We are waiting for you with open arms!” concludes Grandmontagne.

With 2025 full of surprises and new initiatives, the Friends Club reaffirms its commitment to the well-being and development of its participants, demonstrating that leisure can be much more than entertainment: a powerful tool for growth and coexistence.