Actress Cindy Morgan died of natural causes at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, at the age of 69. Her death occurred on December 30 and was only confirmed today, January 7, 2024, by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Morgan was best known for her roles in the films Golf Ball and Tron and for her portrayal of the blonde Lacey in Harold Ramis's 1980 sports comedy Golf Ball, starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

After having participated in TV series such as Love Boat, Vegas and Chips, Morgan then starred in the Disney film Tron (1982) by Steven Lisberger in the role of computer programmer Lora Baines and Yori, her alter-ego in the computer-generated world in the science fiction film. Morgan had also starred in numerous TV series between the 80s and 90s such as The Man from Singapore, Cops in Hawaii, Dangerous Profession, Disneyland, Hunter, The Highwayman and Matlock. She was also among the performers of the famous soap opera Falcon Crest,