Cindy Marino, Former member of “El cartel del humor”, told a shameful intimate anecdote on a well-known radio station. The young businesswoman was invited to the program of said medium and was encouraged to tell an anecdote with the mother of her ex-partner. She recounted that, some time ago, she traveled to the jungle with the family of her ex-boyfriend and that they took advantage of having sex; however, they would never imagine being found by the mother of her companion. “We were in the previews and it made me want to ‘sing'”, said.

“I was in full, I see the presence of my mother-in-law”, added the interpreter. She mentioned that, at that moment, she didn’t know how to react and the only thing she knew how to do was pretend to be asleep. “I said: ‘Earth, swallow me,'” she expressed in La Zona.

