On June 10, the program “The shred of humor” It had as a guest the remembered model of “El cartel del humor” Cindy Marino, who moved away from TV and who has recently innovated with her own YouTube channel of interviews with celebrities. On this occasion, the guest participated in the sketch “Duelo de chapas” and her opponent was the popular Melcochita. “Last week she was saying: ‘It can’t be possible that Dorita is alone with these who think they’re cool,” she recalled in her first speech.

Moments later, the duel between the guests began. “I was remembering everything that had happened and I said that in a moment I have to return it to him. Dorita, do you know what they call Melcocha? ‘Spoon’, because she lifts, but she no longer clicks, ”she commented with a laugh. The popular sonero did not remain silent and he released some jokes along with his companions.