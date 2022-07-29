The actress Cindy Diaz She is about to spend a month living in Iquitos, where she films La Niña del Azúcar, an Argentine, Spanish and Peruvian co-production, where she plays Claudia, a detective police lieutenant who will investigate a strange case.

“I am the protagonist. The film is directed by Javi Velásquez and produced by Dorian Fernández. It is film noir”, says the talented actress who in 2011 starred in Evelyn in Spain and who has just been in Chile, also for the seventh art.

“For The Sugar Girl I had to find the detective in me. I remember that as a child I always liked detective series and I grew up seeing that girls were the protagonists of police series. It’s crazy that after so many years this character comes to me. It is a great opportunity. They are characters that just don’t happen and I am very grateful to that because it meant quite a challenge.”

The actress, who in the last twelve months has filmed four films, enthusiastically highlights the number of local talent, both technical and acting, who take part in the co-production with the participation of: Marc Clotet (Spain), Fernando Bacilio (Peru) and Pepe Monk (Argentina). “It seems to me that what is being done in Iquitos is important. We are with actors from Spain and Argentina. Sometimes one says it’s a regional film, they think it’s small. But no, this is a film with three producers and it will be released in three countries. The cinema is expanding, it is not only Lima”.

Regarding her experience in the southern country, where the Chilean Jorge Olguín directed her in Análogos, she defines it as incredible. “I have alternated theater with cinema and that is something to be thankful for, without a doubt. I have been non-stop for a year. I finished Parasites (awarded last year by the Economic Stimulus for Culture, granted by the Ministry of Culture) and I joined it with the revival of Guayaquil (theatrical play directed by Javier Valdés that tells what really happened in the historic meeting in Guayaquil between the liberators Don José de San Martín and Simón Bolívar). It was during this staging that I had permission to travel to Chile to star in Análogos together with the Chileans Mónica Carrasco and Jorge Gajardo, very prominent and recognized, by the way. I was only there for a week, an intense but very professional shoot. The affection and kindness was beautiful, it made me very nostalgic to return. When I came back, I finished the last performances in Guayaquil and, the next day, I came to Iquitos”.

Cindy will remain in the eastern part of the country until August and upon her return she will begin rehearsals for Frenesí, a play directed by Herbet Corimanya.

– What awaits you for 2023?

I am waiting to confirm other film projects. I want to continue working abroad. Opportunities are not easy. I want to keep growing more. I’ve already been to Spain, Argentina, I lived in Colombia for six months for a soap opera, and Chile. My cover letter will always be my work.