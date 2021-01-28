‘The Last Bastion’ hits Netflix the other month. Why do I have to see her;

Because it is our international series made to celebrate the bicentennial of our Peru, with a 100% Peruvian production. You are going to enjoy famous historical figures, fictional characters, all based on our history. A project written by Eduardo Adrianzen, produced by Mayu Adrianzen and directed by Marco Moscoso. The result is first class.

What did Manuela Sáenz, your character, demand of you?

Called the Hero of the Independence of South America, for me it was an honor and challenge to play a tremendous woman with tremendous character . At first I was shaking. I was thinking, how did Manuela make herself be respected and listened to in a time when only men held positions of power? Well, with great security and strength in herself, but, above all, with great desire to fight for a free and independent America. Many recognize her only because of her relationship with Bolívar, and that is a macho vision. ‘The last bastion’ vindicates her in our story, gives a space to the character and shows her as the empowered woman she was, and, of course, the great love that she lived with the liberator. I knew about the character because I lived in Colombia for a while and they adore her there, but I didn’t know that she was named a knight of the Order of the Sun of Peru. It caught my attention that they did not talk to me about her at school, that she was not part of our imagination for the independence of Peru.

Tell us about the virtual work ‘Ofelia connected’.

My first virtual work was my creation (‘A love in quarantine’ and Ana’s father) and then more projects appeared that have made me learn a lot about virtuality. Something valuable that the pandemic is teaching us is to get up and not give up. ‘Ophelia connected’ tells of a woman about to commit suicide. Andrea Luna, Gabriel Gil and myself perform. It is directed by Manuel Baca Solsol and is written by Federico Abril. Tickets at Joinnus and Piso 1 Producciones.

Cindy Díaz as Manuelita Sáenz. Photo: broadcast

How important is it to touch on mental health issues in the plays today?

Very important. Ofelia is about to commit suicide for love and my character appears just at that moment to prevent it and empower her. From the comedy, ‘Ofelia connected’ makes us reflect on the importance of receiving help in the face of a sad situation that comes our way, without feeling bad about it.

This “new modality” also allowed you to teach.

Yes, I am dictating by Zoom Actuation for the Chamber with Profiles Producciones and Personalized Acting Workshop in person with Piso 1 Producciones, following all biosecurity protocols, only 1 student per class.

Tell me about your next movie.

‘Carta roja’ is a film by director Juan Carlos Oganes, we started filming it last year and this year we will finish filming. My character is Herlinda, the protagonist, and I am very happy with the opportunity to make films in these difficult times. I also have the filming of a short film, and an international film. I have long wanted to work in Chile, I hope it will happen soon.

Netflix, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.