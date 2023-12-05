“If I get the character of a congresswoman, I would love it,” he tells us over Zoom. Cindy Diaz, before the last political crisis. The actress has achieved an important career in cinema a decade after her first leading role with Evelyn in Spain, nominated for a Goya. She was recently awarded in Galicia Analogs, the Chilean film in which he stars. “She is an immigrant and there are two elderly people who are paying the consequences of a comet entering Earth; “It is a little inspired by the pandemic.”

The actress from ‘The Last Bastion’ arrived in Chile as the daughter of police officer Rosa Chumbe in Jonatan Relayze’s film. “Liliana Trujillo has that unforgettable character in Rosa Chumbe (2015) and was chosen best actress in Chile. The film gave me the opportunity to show another facet and from there they consider me for other characters.”

-In Analogues you play an immigrant. Escape the stereotype?

-Exactly. We always have the idea of ​​the immigrant who goes to work at ‘de’s’ house, it is the typical one. With this film I feel that we are beginning to look at the immigrant in a different way, it is being able to see beyond a cliché role and delve into the vulnerability of being alone. What an honor that she can represent so many people.

-What can you tell us about Sugar Girl?

-It is regional cinema in a co-production with Spain and Argentina. There is Pepe Monje from Argentina, he is a great actor, and I adore Teddy Guzmán. I play a police officer and it’s a genre, I don’t know, that Dorian (Fernández) has invented (smiles), it could be a police thriller.

-Of course, he addresses the problems in the Peruvian jungle.

-Look (smiles), He called the perfect actress for that, I love those songs. In Spain I did about human trafficking, I was the victim and now I am a detective. Soon I hope to be a judge or lawyer.

-How important is it to choose topics? You are an activist and you spoke out against harassment in Peruvian cinema when others did not, perhaps, for fear of losing work.

-The time has changed. Yes, perhaps there is a lot of fear and we are taught that a “yes” opens many doors, but so does a “no.” By saying “no” they will call me for the project that I do want and you have the power to define your career. Many times we hear: “it is what it is” and I have always thought that as an actress I have something to give back to society, right? Now in cinema there are many female directors and I feel that the stories are changing. If we want to grow as an industry, Peru has to open up to what we need to reflect.

-In the midst of this, what impression did the arguments of the Tudela bill leave you?

-A shame, right? This makes us see that so many studies, titles… I don’t know at what point in one’s career one can lose the perspective of working objectively. They make decisions for something that suits them. Now that I’m working with girl leaders, they are taught to make decisions for the common good. I am glad that our industry does not remain silent, we are going to fight against all odds. We are all making films; I eat actress I am carrying the name of Peruvian cinema and if I am not up to the task, that will be talked about.

