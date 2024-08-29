22-year-old daughter of model Cindy Crawford Kaia Gerber sunbathes in black bikini

The daughter of American supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, sunbathed in a swimsuit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), which has 10 million subscribers.

The 22-year-old model appeared in the posted photo lying on a sun lounger by the water. At the same time, she demonstrated her slender figure, trying on a tiny black bikini. This set consisted of a top with narrow triangular cups and low-waisted panties with ties on the hips.

The celebrity’s heiress also held a book by the French writer Virginie Depente in her hands.

