American supermodel Cindy Crawford took part in a candid photo shoot for the Brazilian version of the fashion magazine Vogue. Her pictures were published on the website of the publication.

The 55-year-old celebrity posed in several looks. In some shots, she is captured in full growth in a set of lingerie with decorative elements of the Italian luxury brand Versace, in high-heeled shoes and with a dark veil on her head. Others wear a tight-fitting black bodysuit, as well as a leather corset and trousers from the same brand.

For the cover, a black and white portrait of Crawford wearing a jacket and a massive chain necklace was chosen. The author of the photo session was the duo of photographers Luigi and Iango.

Photo posted by @voguebrasil

“Cindy Crawford is not nostalgia. This is one of the most beautiful women in the world, she made the effect of an exploding bomb. Over the years, she has become more and more charming, ”says the fashion director of Brazilian Vogue Pedro Sales.

In March, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, 19-year-old Kaia Gerber, took part in a candid shoot for the popular Calvin Klein lingerie brand. In one of the pictures, she poses in a black set of lingerie, in the second – topless, covering her bare breasts with her legs.