Cindy Crawford she is one of the most famous American models and actresses in the world. Last February she celebrated her 57th birthday looking very good. Cindy is very active on social media where she often posts shots of her.

Lately she posted a photo without makeup just out of the shower that didn’t leave anyone indifferent. In the caption she wrote: ‘‘Baby hair in the sauna’.

Source: web

And in fact what we focused on the most is her hair, different, gathered up, so much so that many fans didn’t recognize her immediately.

“The most beautiful woman of all time’. She is a beautiful woman growing up” – are some of the comments. It’s still: “You look so different, I didn’t recognize you.”

Hair for the American model and actress has always been a fixation. It’s not the first time she’s talked about it. In a recent interview you said that it’s your daughter Kaia stole his hair.

“I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is as shiny and healthy as my old hair and I want it back!” he said with a hint of nostalgia.

He has pointed out on several occasions that hair, like skin, also tends to age and change with age. “Everyone talks about how skin ages, but nobody says the same thing happens with hair”.

“I think everyone expects it to go gray, but I didn’t know that the texture would change, that it would become more brittle and break abruptly” – he said.

Despite this her hair still looks fabulous and now one of her goals has become to improve it. “I want to not only fix my aging hair but bring a solution to the market that would help many other women who are facing the same issues.”