Two days before losing to Rennes, Parisians Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti spent a fiery evening with model Cindy Bruna.

In the wake of their prestigious victory in the Champions League against Manchester City (2-0), several Paris Saint-Germain players have had a good time. Invited to celebrate the birthday of the French top-model Cindy Bruna, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti did not pray. And they weren’t alone.

Friday evening at the restaurant Giusé Trattoria located in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, distinguished guests were on hand to help Cindy Bruna blow out her twenty-seven candles. Several photos disclosed by AS thus showed a Marco Verratti, also owner of the premises, accompanied by his wife, Jessica Aïdi.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar also took the break alongside the evening heroine, but also Lewis Hamilton present for the occasion.

Another former PSG was passing through as Ezequiel Lavezzi was also seen. Matt Pokora and Christina Milian also pointed the end of their nose in this animated evening in which DJ Snake did not fail to participate.

A little more than twenty-four hours later, the PSG lost for the first time of the season in Ligue 1. Fatigue was perhaps there for something.