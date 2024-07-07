Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Cinderella Dream, ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, gave Godolphin the Group 1 Belmont Oaks title at Aqueduct Racecourse in the United States.

Cinderella Dream, the winner of the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas at the Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan Racecourse last March, set a new record at the Aquaduct Racecourse.

This is the filly’s first participation in the United States, after winning four of her five participations in the United Kingdom and Meydan, and her only loss was when she finished seventh in the 1000 Guineas.

Cinderella Dream succeeded in snatching the title after a great acceleration in the last meters, as she rushed to the finish line to achieve a comfortable victory by three-quarters of a length over the runner-up, recording a time of 1:53:42 minutes.

“Our plan was always to have Cinderella Dream in the back of the field and then get her act together,” said Charlie Appleby. “She has shown at home that she can jump and push a bit, so we were keen to get her to do everything right on her first start here. The pace was reasonable, but she was consistent and I was confident she would push more out of the turn if she found the right gap. It was a great ride from William and I am very pleased that she did the job so well.”