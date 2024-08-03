Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin star Cinderella’s Dream, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, continued her impressive run in American racing after winning the Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes (Group 2) at Saratoga Racecourse.

Shamardal’s daughter succeeded in adding the second win in her American participation and the sixth in her career, after an exciting performance, as she pushed strongly in the last furlong, overtaking the runner-up “Kathinmarissa”, to cross the finish line by a length and a half.

“Cinderella’s Dream has a big stride, she’s not the biggest, but her style suits the tracks here, she handles them well and looks more mature with each race,” said Charlie Appleby. “The only concern we had was that she had worked so hard in the Belmont Oaks and we wondered if that would have an impact. She clearly didn’t.”