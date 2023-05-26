More and more gore versions of animated films arrive that impact the public. Now, it has just been announced that Cinderella, the iconic princess of Disneywill have a live action horror that will be in charge of the production house ChampDog Films. This one has recognized films like “Tooth Fairy” and “Cannibal Lake”, and now they bring a new bloody proposal.

It is important to note that the film is written by Harry Boxley and directed by Louisa Warren. “The film will have an incredibly unique twist on the Cinderella that we all know and love. There are going to be some really horrible deaths at her hands,” Warren said in an interview with Bloody Disgustin.

When is “Cinderella’s Curse” released?

“Cinderella’s Curse” it would arrive in October 2023. Recordings will begin next month in the UK. In this regard, the fans are expectant, since this would be the first time that the story of a princess is told in this way.

“Cinderella”: cast

Kelly Rian Sanson as Cinderella

Chrissie Wunna as the Fairy Godmother

Danielle Scott as the Stepmother.

