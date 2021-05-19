Cinderella the new musical directed by Kay cannon will be available in September this year for Amazon Prime Video. And, he is already giving something to talk about for his creative decisions, such is the case of the actor Billy porter who wants to make history by introducing a non-binary fairy godmother for the first time. This to faithfully represent his character that goes beyond fantasy.

However, the actor has received a lot of negative and violent comments about it. But, that is not something that affects your life, as you already mentioned: ‘What people think of me is none of my business.’ In fact, you have made this decision to be honest and authentic with yourself. That is her only interest in acting as the fairy godmother in Cinderella.

Cinderella: ‘Magic has no gender’

Where did the actor’s decision to take this role come from? Cinderella? Billy porter confesses to CBS News who realized the importance of Fairy Godmother (now under the name of Fab G) because magic goes beyond genre. This will be a version of the classic tale for a new generation that is ready to deal with these kinds of topics on screen.

And, it certainly has a point: Magic has no gender, a fantasy being does not have a gender until we assign one to it. Especially when the tale of Cinderella, the role of the fairy godmother has no roots in her genre. As he himself mentions: ‘It’s about magic and magic is about love… that’s what it’s about. I hope more people see the message of this movie, incorporate it into their lives. ‘

Negative reactions were immediate

The user Montauncristo with the message of: ‘I try to see the progress with humor … Sometimes it costs me ‘, ironically shared the photograph of Billy porter with the orange suit of Fab G on Cinderella. And, despite his intention, many people welcomed this proposal.

There were several people who, with humor and positive comments, showed their support for Fab G from Cinderella. Even remembering that it is not the first time that a man represents a fairy, such is the case of Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson.

It is not the first time that a character has been criticized for his representation on screen. Cinderella It is not the only case, it is only worth remembering the case of Halle Bailey for the remake of The little Mermaid. Meanwhile, it only remains to wait for the premiere of this musical that will feature the music of Camila Cabello Y Menzel, including original themes.

If you want to know more about anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



