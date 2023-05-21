Spain is a privileged region for its rich archaeological diversity. Proof of this was the discovery of a new species of carnivorous dinosaur whose fossils were located in a site in the town of Castellón in Cictorres, Spain.

The extraordinary thing about this discovery is that paleontologists from the University of Jaume I have decided to call a dinosaur “Camepon” in honor of the title of the UEFA Europa League won by him Villarreal CF in 2021. This is due to the first word of Protathlitis cinctorrensis meaning champion in Greek.

Although the name of this ancestor that was the same size as a bus refers to a soccer term. This specimen was a spiny theropod dinosaur, a powerful carnivore that walked on two limbs and could reach 11 meters in length.

The fossils of this extraordinary dinosaur were recovered at the ANA de Citorres site in four different stages that took place in 2004 and 2015.

In this site, more than 930 fossils of dinosaurs, arnithopods, sauropods and theropods have been located, among which is the new species named the “Cinctorres Champion”.

The fossils found correspond to a right maxilla and five cuadal vertebrae, which when analyzed revealed unique qualities of a species never discovered before.