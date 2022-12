women’s soccer

The interview with the coach of Sampdoria Women, Antonio Cincotta regretted after the defeat against Como Women in the historic first match of the blucerchiate at the Ferraris. “This day made us feel what it means to be part of Sampdoria – said Cincotta – the fans were special, we apologized for not giving them what they deserved even if the defeat was undeserved”



02:53