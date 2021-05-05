The Fifth of May It is an important celebration of the Latin community of the United States since it celebrates the date of the victory of the Mexican army over France on May 5, 1862 in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

The celebration, which will fall on a Wednesday this year, is also known as Day of the Battle of Puebla. Although it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo grew to become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, especially in areas with a large Mexican-American population.

History of Fifth of May

This day does not commemorate the Independence Day of Mexico, something that is usually associated. This day a single battle is commemorated. In 1861, Benito Juárez – a lawyer and member of the indigenous Zapotec tribe – was elected president of Mexico.

At the time, the country was in financial ruin after years of infighting, and the new president was forced to default on debt to European governments.

In response to that decision, France, Great Britain, and Spain sent naval forces to Veracruz, Mexico, demanding payment. Britain and Spain negotiated with Mexico and withdrew their forces.

However, France, ruled by Napoleon III, decided to seize the opportunity to forge an empire on Mexican territory.. In late 1861, a well-armed French fleet stormed Veracruz, landing a large force of troops and driving President Juárez and his government back.

The crash of Puebla, Mexico

Benito Juarez. President between 1858 and 1872.

With the certainty that success would come quickly, 6,000 French soldiers commanded by General Charles Latrille de Lorencez they wanted to attack Puebla de los Angeles.

From his new headquarters in the north, Juárez assembled a force of 2,000 loyal men – many of them indigenous or of mixed descent – and sent them to Puebla.

The heavily outnumbered and under-supplied Mexicans, led by Texas-born General Ignacio Zaragoza, fortified the city and prepared for the French assault.

The actor Kuno Becker, in the role of General Ignacio Zaragoza, during a scene from “Cinco de Mayo: the battle”, the most expensive film in the history of Mexico, Photo / EFE

May 5, 1862Lorencez gathered his army – supported by heavy artillery – before the city of Puebla and led an assault. The battle lasted from dawn to early evening, and by the time the French finally withdrew they had lost nearly 500 soldiers. Less than 100 Mexicans had died in the confrontation.

Although it was not a major strategic victory in the war against the French as a whole, Zaragoza’s success in the battle of Puebla on May 5 represented a great symbolic victory for the Mexican government and reinforced the resistance movement.

In 1867, thanks in part to military support and political pressure from the United States, which was finally in a position to help its besieged neighbor after the end of the Civil War, France finally withdrew.

A painting in the Peñon de los Banos neighborhood in Mexico about the battle of May 5. Photo / AP

Why is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in the United States?

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is interpreted as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. LChicano activists unveiled the party in the 1960s, in part because they were identified with the victory of the Mexican natives over the European invaders during the battle of Puebla.

Currently the date is commemorated with parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dances and traditional foods such as tacos and mole poblano. Some of the biggest festivals are held in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston.