













Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II with this Banda MS pack

Now, the War Tracks Packs 141 by Band MS for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 they are available on a limited and free basis, so the best thing you can do is claim it as soon as possible. But what do you get? When you get into a vehicle you can listen to the 141 song that comes out at the end of the game, which doesn’t sound bad for Cinco de Mayo.

Likewise, it is worth remembering that 141 is the song inspired by the 141 Task Force and the Vaqueros of the Mexican Special Forces, the team that faces the “Las Almas” cartel in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. For the celebration of Cinco de Mayo you can listen to this theme in the War Tracks of the vehicles in the game.

Source: Activision

Keep in mind that this Activision game, mainly developed by Infinity Ward, is in its third season, which brings us the return of Alejandro Vargas, the leader of the Mexican Special Forces “Los Vaqueros” and his nemesis Valeria Garza “El Sin Name”, ringleader of “El Cártel”.

Did Call of Duty Modern Warfare II drop in price?

It is not entirely confirmed, but maybe this 2023 we will not have a new CoD, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may indeed receive some kind of expansion that will add history to the base game or some extras that return to this experience an even more interesting one.

Now do you want to get a Modern Warfare II? The price of the game, at least in the current generation of consoles, is 1,574 MXN on Amazon. If you look for it elsewhere, the price already increases to 1,749 MXN. Here the question is that you start looking to buy what you think is the best price for you.

Now if you are looking for previous deliveries like Black Ops Cold War or Vanguard, because you are going to find them much cheaper. Excited for the newly revealed content?