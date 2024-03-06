Cincinnati and Rayados will meet in a match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey has had a great performance in the Clausura 2024 tournament, while the Orange and Blue have had a solid start in the Major League Soccer (MLS).
Below we present what you need to know about this matchup: how and where to watch, where and when it is played, probable lineups, team news and forecast.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: R. Celentano
Defense: M. Robinson, M. Miazga, I. Murphy
Medium: P. Bucha, O. Nwobodo, Y. Kubo, A. Powell
Forward: C. Baird, A. Boupendza
Through its official networks and media, Cincinnati announced the hiring of DeAndre Yedlin, who arrives from Inter Miami. The right back is one of the American soccer players with the best career abroad.
Yedlin played for Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Galatasaray before returning to MLS in 2022.
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga
Medium: M. Meza, J. Rodríguez, S. Canales, J. Gallardo
Forward: B. Vázquez, G. Berterame
Despite his good progress in Liga MX, in Monterrey there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the probable departure of Germán Berterame. The Argentine forward could leave the blue and white institution in the coming days to sign with the Portland Timbers.
The Timbers made a practically irrefutable offer to the Rayados board and it seems that 'Berte''s destiny is in other latitudes.
If he accepts the MLS offer, Berterame would put at risk the possibility of representing the Mexican National Team in the future, since one of the requirements to naturalize is to reside in the country for five years uninterruptedly.
Cincinnati 1-1 Monterrey
