Cincinnati and Querétaro will face each other on the second day of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The MLS team, the second best positioned in the Eastern Conference, will face the Gallos Blancos, one of the most fragile teams in all of Mexican soccer.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Cincinnati vs Querétaro: where and how to watch, date, time, prediction, probable lineups and news.
City: Cincinnati, Ohio
Stadium: TQL Stadium
Date: August 1st
Schedule: 20:00 in the United States, 18:00 in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
NY Red Bulls
|
3-1 D
|
MLS
|
Chicago
|
0-1 D
|
MLS
|
Charlotte
|
1-3 D
|
MLS
|
Inter Miami
|
6-1 V
|
MLS
|
DC United
|
2-3 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New York City FC
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Monterrey
|
2-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Chivas
|
0-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
3-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Tijuana
|
1-2 D
|
Opening 2024
Despite being in second place in the Eastern Conference and being a few points behind the powerful Inter Miami, the Orange and Blue team has three consecutive losses in the MLS.
Cincinnati lost 3-1 to the New York Red Bulls, by the minimum difference to Chicago and 1-3 to Charlotte, two of these three home games. Against the Gallos Blancos they will seek to get back on track.
The Gallos Blancos arrive at this tournament surrounded by many doubts. At the start of the Apertura 2024, the Querétaro team has four losses (against Monterrey, Chivas de Guadalajara, América and Tijuana).
Querétaro’s last victory in Liga MX was recorded in early April, on matchday 14, when the Gallos defeated León 0-2.
Cincinnati: R. Celentano; D. Yedlin, I. Murphy, K. Keller; Y. Kubo, O. Nwobodo, P. Bucha, B. Halsey; G. Valenzuela, K. Kelsy, S. Santos.
Querétaro: G. Allison; O. Mendoza, B. Vazquez, O. Manzanarez, F. Venegas, S. Hernandez; P. Barrera, F. Lértora, M. Rio, L, Rodriguez; S. Sosa.
Although Cincinnati has had poor recent results in the MLS, the orange and blue team has a better roster and a more solid project than the Gallos Blancos.
It seems that the MLS team will be the clear favorite to take these three points. Everything is on the table. Will Querétaro manage to spring a surprise?
Cincinnati 2-1 Queretaro
