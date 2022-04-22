The TQL Stadium. / Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/GettyImages
The game will start next sunday april 24at the point of 4:00 p.m.; Likewise, the venue for the meeting will be the TQL Stadiumof Cincinnati, Ohio.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of FS1 Y Fox Sports.
Possible LAFC lineup
Player Carlos Vela celebrates a goal with LAFC. /Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Maxime Crepeau (P); Ryan Hollinshead, Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Diego Palacios; Ilie Sánchez, Kwadwo Opoku, Kay Acosta, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela; Daniel Arango.
Possible Cincinnati lineup
Cincinnati players celebrate a goal. / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
Alec Kann (P); Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy, Tyler Blackett; Yuya Kubo, Junior Moreno, Dominique Badji, Luciano Acosta; Brandon Vazquez and Brenner Souza.
LAFC players celebrate a goal. /Michael Reaves/Getty Images
This is a game of opposite poles, on the one hand, LAFC will seek to continue as the leader in the Western Conference where they have 16 units; For its part, Cincinnati is in 12th place in the East with 7 points.
