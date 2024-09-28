Cincinnati and LAFC will meet this weekend in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Los Angeles team is in fourth position in the Western Conference with 49 points in 29 games and is very close to its place in the US soccer playoffs. Cincinnati, for its part, is in second place in the Eastern Conference, so a power-to-power duel is expected.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Cincinnati and LAFC: how and where to watch it, date, time, probable lineups, news and forecast.
City: Cincinnati, Ohio
Stadium: TQL Stadium
Date: September 28
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. in Mexico; 7:30 p.m. in the United States (EST).
In United States and Mexico The match can be followed live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
nashville
|
2-2
|
MLS
|
Minnesota
|
1-2V
|
MLS
|
columbus
|
0-0
|
MLS
|
Montreal
|
4-1V
|
MLS
|
Inter Miami
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Sporting KC
|
3-1
|
US Open Cup
|
FC Dallas
|
3-1D
|
MLS
|
austin
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
LA Galaxy
|
4-2D
|
MLS
|
Houston Dynamo
|
0-0
|
MLS
The history between these two squads is very short. In total, Cincinnati and LAFC have met twice. In both games the Orange and Blue fell to the Angelenos.
According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, the Ohio team is the favorite to win against the Black and Gold. Cincinnati’s probability of winning is 40.9%, while LAFC’s is 32.5% and the probability of a draw is 26.7%.
LAFC has just won the US Open Cup so they will be especially motivated to win this match.
Cincinnati: R. Celentano, C. Awaziem, M. Robinson, I. Murphy, L. Orellano, Y. Kubo, O. Nwobodo, Y. Asad, L. Acosta, N. Gioacchini, S. Santos.
LAFC: T. Hasal, R. Holingshead, M. Chanot, E. Segura, O. Campos, T. Tilman, E. Atuesta, L. O’ Brien, D. Martínez, K. Kamara, N. Ordaz.
Cincinnati is one of the strongest teams in American soccer today. LAFC will be a tough nut to crack, but Steve Cherundolo could choose not to start some of the key players who played in the midweek US Open Cup final.
Cincinnati 2-1 LAFC
