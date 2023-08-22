It won’t be a week after the inter miami of Lionel Messi champion was proclaimed League Cup 2023when they will put themselves into action again and that is that the Argentine star could add another title to his account, since his team will face the cincinnati in the semifinal of the US Open Cup.
Just last Saturday, August 19, the inter miami raised the title of League Cup 2023 in Nashville, after equalizing 1-1 in regulation time and winning the shootout 9-10.
In this way, we leave you with all the information so that you do not miss the activity of the best player in the world who will seek to reach one more final in his career.
Paramount+, fuboTV, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo (United States), TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play (Argentina), without broadcast in Mexico.
Goalie: R. Celentano.
defenses: N. Hagglund, I. Murphy, R. Gaddis.
Media: A. Powell, O. Nwobodo, J. Moreno, A. Barreal.
Forward: The coast.
On his return to league activity, the leader of the Eastern Conference was thrashed against Columbus Crew 3-0 as a visitor.
Goalie😀 Callender.
defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, J. Alba.
Media: B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo.
strikers: Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez and R. Taylor.
inter miami won the first title in its history by winning the League Cup 2023 by the hand of Lionel Messi and in turn, the Argentine became the top winner of trophies with 44 championships.
Cincinnati 1-3 Inter Miami.
