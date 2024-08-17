Jordan Thompson retires in the eighth-finals of the “Cincinnati Open”, seventh ATP Masters 1000 of the season with a total prize pool of $6,795,555 and played on the hard courts of the Lindner Family Tennis Center in the Ohio metropolis (combined with a WTA 1000).

The Australian player, number 32 in the world, withdrew less than an hour before the start of the round of 16 match against Jannik Sinner. A birthday present for the world ranking leader who turns 23 today.