Jordan Thompson retires in the round of 16 of the “Cincinnati Open”, the seventh ATP Masters 1000 of the season with a total prize pool of $6,795,555, played on the hard courts of the Lindner Family Tennis Center in the Ohio metropolis (combined with a WTA 1000).

The Australian player, number 32 in the world, has withdrawn and less than an hour to go before the start of the challenge in the round of 16 against Jannik Sinner. A birthday present for the leader of the world rankings who turns 23 today.