There are five Italians in the main draw of the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, Ohio, which starts in the Italian evening. Lorenzo Sonego beat the American Bradley Klahn in the decisive round of qualifiers (6-2 6-4), without ranking and will debut in the main draw against the home wild card Ben Shelyon, n.229 of the ranking. Lorenzo Musetti, n.33, overtook the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, n.87 6-4 6-4 and a path that is far from easy awaits him in Ohio: immediately the Croatian Borna Coric, n.152 and in the race with the ranking protected. Fabio Fognini, n.61, was fished out as lucky loser in the first round will face the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, n.40, beaten in ten of the 12 previous matches.

Matthew begins

–

After his debut in Montreal, Matteo Berrettini n.15 in the world and seeded number 12 of the tournament, made his debut around 1 am against the American Frances Tiafoe, n.25 in the world and passed in the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia on the land of Rome in 2018. berrettini was drawn by the side of the number 1 in the world Daniil Medvedev. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, is in the lower part of the board that of Rafa Nadal, he was drawn in the first round against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, n.75, and with the quite concrete possibility of finding in the second round the Spanish Carreno Busta, fresh champion of Montreal who eliminated both him and Berrettini in Canada.