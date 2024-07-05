This Saturday, July 6th the teams led by Pat Noonan and Gerardo Martino They will face each other in the next round where they will fight for three key points in order to qualify in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.
In their last performances both managed to add three, the guard Cincinnati FC He did it by defeating DC United by 3 to 2, while the leader Inter Miamifor his part, did his job winning at the last minute against Charlotte FC.
So far, with one less meeting, the orange and blue They have won 14 matches, drawn three and lost four, with a goal difference of +11. Taking all three points in this match would put them at the top of the table and put them on a very good path for the rest of the competition.
GOALKEEPER: Roman Celentano
DEFENDERS: Kipp Keller, Miles Robinson, Ian Murphy,
FRILLS: Luca Orellano, Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, DeAndre Yedlin, Luciano Acosta
FORWARDS: Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela
With 47 points in 22 games played corresponding to this Eastern Conference, the herons They have 14 wins, 5 draws and only 3 losses. Something very positive for Miami is that they have a goal difference of more than 19 goals.
GOALKEEPER: Drake Callender
DEFENDERS: Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba
FRILLS: Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez
FORWARDS: Julian Gressel, Leonardo Campana, Robert Taylor
