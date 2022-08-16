Matteo Berrettini’s adventure in the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati ends immediately. The blue was overtaken 7-6 (3) 4-6 7-6 (5) by the American Frances Tiafoe, victorious after a marathon of 2 hours and 52 minutes. The blue lost without ever giving up the serve in the match, canceling all 8 break points that Tiafoe got. But he played the two tie-breaks without too much conviction: that of the first set lost by 7 points to 3 and that of the third and decisive set lost by 7 points to 5.

The match

–

The inertia of the match seemed to pass into Berrettini’s hands when Matteo, at 5-6 in the third set, canceled a match point by attacking with the forehand. Tiafoe guessed the direction of the shot, but his backhand passer went off by a few millimeters. But at the tie break the American placed the decisive mini-break right on 3 equal. Berrettini fell back from 6-3 to 6-5, canceling two more match points with the last ace of the match and a winner, but then he surrendered to the first useful ball that Tiafoe played with the service available . “The results – said Tiafoe at the end of the match – of the last matches have been decidedly liars. But I’m playing really well right now. I needed a win like this, against a strong and solid player like Berrettini, to prove my worth. It’s just a first round, but it was a great victory ”. Now Tiafoe, who since after the defeat against Goffin at Wimbledon has lost in the semifinals in Atlanta to Jenson Brooksby, to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and to Taylor Fritz last week in the second round of the Canadian Open, awaits Sebastian Korda in the second round. he beat the Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4.