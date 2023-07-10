Sace gives the go-ahead to save Cimolai

It is an important first consensus that comes from Sace, the insurance-financial company that is part of the Cassa depositi e prestiti Group, regarding the settlement proposal submitted by I cimolai.

It is the Pordenone company itself that communicates that it has received “following the filing of the integration of its composition with creditors proposal, the preliminary support of Sace on the methods of rescheduling the debt proposed by Cimolai at the Court of Trieste”. According to Cimolai, this would represent “a significant step to support the pursuit of the objectives of its industrial plan, in the context of the composition procedure underway, in the case of support also from the other financial institutions involved”.

The agreement provides that I cimolai “put in place concrete initiatives aimed at strengthening and consolidating, in line with sector best practices, its commitments on ESG issues, also including the subsequent identification, in agreement with Sace, of a further social initiative additional to the ESG initiatives already explicitly identified in the plan”.

