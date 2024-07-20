Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2024 – 18:36

Conflicts between rural producers and indigenous groups continue in Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná. According to a publication made this Saturday (20) by the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi), based on information from the Guarani Yvyrupa Commission, there were reports of sieges against Guarani Kaiowá indigenous people in land reclamations in Mato Grosso do Sul, with imminent risk of illegal and forced eviction, and arson against the Tata Rendy tekoha, of the Ava Guarani, in western Paraná. Cimi also recorded attacks on indigenous people in Rio Grande do Sul this Saturday.

According to CIMI, in Mato Grosso do Sul, the five retaken areas in the Douradina region, which are part of the Lagoa Rica Panambi Indigenous Land, have continued to be harassed by armed thugs since Saturday morning. In an open field, almost a dozen pickup trucks were positioned with men in the backs, who quickly spread out in an offensive perimeter against the Guarani Kaiowá group. The National Security Force is on site.

In Caarapó (MS), on Saturday morning, two areas retaken in the Dourados Amambai Peguá I Indigenous Land began to be flown over by drones and surrounded by pickup trucks.

In western Paraná, in the tekoha – a term used to define territory – Tata Rendy, of the Ava Guarani, there was also a siege and fires. For indigenous people and indigenists, these are attacks in a block within similar contexts.

In addition to these conflicts, CIMI, an organization linked to the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), also recorded attacks on the Kaingang people of Retomada Fág Nor, in Pontão, located near the municipality of Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul. The indigenous people were attacked again in the early hours of this Saturday (20). Hooded men got out of vehicles and shot at the indigenous people and set fire to a hut. In one week, this is the third attack suffered after the families decided to return to an area close to their traditional territory.

The conflicts have been going on for about a week. On the 16th, representatives of the federal government left Brasília and landed in Mato Grosso do Sul. teams objective of the Ministries of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) and Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) is to “mediate land conflicts” that culminated in a series of attacks against indigenous people who occupied rural areas claimed as traditional territories.

On the 17th, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorized the use of agents of the National Force in state actions to preserve order and integrity in indigenous villages in the Southern Cone of Mato Grosso do Sul and in the border regions of the state.

According to CIMI, despite delegations from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) and attempts to negotiate with rural landowners and local politicians to halt hostilities, there has still been no more solid state apparatus to seek real solutions – and even no visit to the regions by public authorities with political clout. The organization criticizes the actions of the National Force.

It turns out that in all three cases, Ava Guarani, Guarani Kaiowá and Kaingang, there was arson in the areas occupied by the indigenous people. The attackers set fire to huts and the surrounding forests. Another common point is that in all three cases the attacks occurred hours after representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples had left the areas and with the presence of groups of the National Force deployed by the federal government to the regions.