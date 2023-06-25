Vice President Karla Felmanas says it will take 3 months to normalize delivery after high demand

The vice president of CimedKarla Felmanas, said in an interview with Power360 that the company expected to sell the stock produced by Carmed Fini by the end of the year, but sold the products in 20 days. “Now that we are managing to spread it all over Brazil, I think it will still be a long 3 months for people to be able to acquire Carmed Fini”.

Karla says that in order to meet the high demand for the much dreamed products, the factory currently works 24 hours a day, including Saturdays and Sundays. “We are negotiating the purchase of equipment, but if everything goes well, it will take about 60 days to get this equipment working”.

Cimed currently has two factories, both in Pouso Alegre (Minas Gerais), and 5,000 employees. In addition, it has its own sales team, with 1,200 sales representatives. It also has 26 distribution centers throughout Brazil and 2 offices in São Paulo.

Asked if it was Fini who sought Cimed, Karla said yes. According to her, the candy company wanted to start entering the independent pharmacy channel, as “Cimed practically does a door-to-door pharmacies”. Karla says that the pharmaceutical directly serves 95% of retail pharmacy in Brazil today.

“In a conversation at a meeting we had, my daughter had the idea of ​​asking if they weren’t interested in doing a collab with our lip balm. They did. There were almost 8 months of development. So, the cool thing is that what provides us with the aroma of the product is the Fini candy itself”declared Karla.

One collab it is a strategy used by brands to create a unique product that produces an intersection between the audiences of both companies.

About his success on social networks, since he has more than 704 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 285 thousand in TikTok, Karla says that at first her brother, João Adibe Marques, who is the president of Cimed, was supposed to be the company’s spokesperson. But in 2021, after being elected one of the 20 most successful women in Brazil, she decided “start this journey” on the social networks.