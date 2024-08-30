Ciudad Juárez— The Center for Advanced Materials Research (CIMAV) and the State Government invited professionals from Chihuahua to participate in the Diploma in Semiconductors, which will be taught in person in Chihuahua and at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The diploma, said the General Director of Linkage Luciano Fernández, is aimed at graduates of electronics, materials, physics, chemistry, electricity, electromechanics and related fields, interested in acquiring knowledge and skills in the semiconductor field.

It will begin on September 9 and end on October 11, 2024, and consists of 60 hours (30 of theory and 30 of practice). From September 9 to 27, the venue will be CIMAV, in the city of Chihuahua; and from October 7 to 11, the practical phase will be taught at the University of Texas Campus Dallas.

The Director General of Liaison mentioned that the state of Chihuahua has the necessary conditions and capabilities to assume a leadership role in the semiconductor supply chain, so promoting specialized talent is essential.

He added that the number of people allowed is limited to 16. The cost is 50 thousand pesos plus VAT (includes transportation, lodging and food), but there are scholarships available for up to 60 percent of the cost. For more information, please visit the website www.cimav.edu.mx.