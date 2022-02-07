Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The commercial store Cimacolocated in Plaza Ceiba, through a press conference presented the Rendez-Vous Beauty Festival of the area of ​​perfumery and beauty, which will take place from this february 4 to the February 21st.

The Rendez Vous Beauty Festivalwith the theme of Illusions in pastels, seeks to show, through the charm and joy of pastel tones, the trends in fragrances, makeup and skincare for the spring-summer 2022 season.

Supervisor of the perfumery and beauty department, Ramsés Ramírez.

great promotions

within the many promotions that can be found at the festival, the perfumery department will offer cosmetic kits for the purchase of 2,500 pesos in product, rigid toiletry bags for purchases over 5,500 pesos, a 30 percent discount on the Season ecological line, as well as the opportunity to win fantastic gifts in a game of roulette with the purchase of 2 thousand pesos in product.

However, all customers, regardless of the product they take, will be pampered with either a gift or a facial.

Great promotions and gifts will be available for customers.

product lines

In the perfumery department you can find lines of fragrances, treatment, color and makeup from different recognized brands. Being some of these brands from the Channel, Versalles, Armani, Elizabeth Arden, Clarins and Lancome lines, among others.

For its part, the Cimaco commercial store has trained collaborators to provide advice and support to customers who want a guide to purchase products.