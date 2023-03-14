Mexico.- The National Network of Journalists, Communication and Information of Women AC. (Cimac) and ARTICLE 19 expressed their concern about the attacks suffered by the journalists Paulina Millán and Carolina Fernández from the Mexican state of Puebla.

This, after the two communicators of the newspaper ‘El Popular’ were victims of acts of intimidation.

Paulina on behalf of a pyramid scheme company, and Carolina on behalf of the director of the State Communications System, Verónica Vélez.

Pyramidal company to Paulina Millán

According to the statement published via social networks by Cimac, the case of Paulina Millan was presented last february 4 when the journalist went to a pyramid company conference made in the La Paz Theatre.

At the event, the journalist questioned the company about the alert issued by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for some products.

In response, Paulina was expelled from the event and insulted by a person identified as Laura, who, according to the version of the statement, accused El Popular of “defaming the company for the notes and written reports regarding its products and the way in which it operates.”

Also was the victim of intimidation by a group of men who surrounded her and forced to delete the material taken from the conference and other coverage.

Likewise, she also recounted that, after leaving the theater, she noticed several men following her on Avenida Juárez.

Legal actions against Carolina Fernández?

The case of Carolina Fernández was presented on February 28 after the journalist published a column on her social networks mentioning that a public official from the Social Communication coordination promotes public figures during her working hours and is a former student of Verónica Vélez, Director of the State Communications System.

In response, Vélez issued a message on Twitter where he accused Carolina Fernández of defamation and threatened that he would have to “explain in court”in addition to insulting the director of ‘El Popular’.

The aforementioned organizations expressed their concern, since Verónica Vélez, belonging to the Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists in Puebla, stigmatized and threatened a member of the press.

In both situations, the National Network of Journalists, Communicators and Women’s Information AC, (CIMAC), and ARTICLE 19 They asked the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the intimidation of which Paulina Millán was subjected.

as well as the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH)to initiate an ex officio complaint for the violation of human rights against Carolina Fernández by the public official.

It may interest you:

In addition, the Secretary of the Interior of Puebla and executive president of the Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and journalists, Julio Miguel Huerta, was asked to analyze the actions that will be taken due to the aggression of one of the members of the commission whose work is the protection of journalists.