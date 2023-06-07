LONDON — Piercing eyes stare from the cover of “American Prometheus,” a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who spearheaded the development of the atomic bomb. The book, by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, was the inspiration for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which opens July 21. And while Nolan was working on the script, only one actor came to mind: Cillian Murphy.

“Cillian’s eyes are the only eyes I know of that can project that intensity,” Nolan said. And there was another thing: “I knew that she was one of the great actors of her generation.”

In “Oppenheimer,” as in most of Nolan’s films—such as the Batman trilogy and “Inception”—the scale is substantial. Although Murphy has worked regularly with Nolan for more than 20 years, he has so far only played supporting roles in his films.

Did you feel the pressure of carrying a movie with Nolan-sized expectations on your shoulders?

“Yes,” Murphy said. The Irish-born actor, 47, said that although playing the lead for Nolan was a dream, he took the time to prepare. “I’ve been doing this for 27 years,” he said, adding a swear word for emphasis. “So I just jumped in. I was tremendously excited.”

Over the past decade, Murphy’s sapphire gaze and subsurface intensity have become familiar to millions of viewers who have watched him play Tommy Shelby on the British series “Peaky Blinders,” even as he has maintained a prosperous career in theater and cinema.

Murphy, who is married to Yvonne McGuinness, an Irish artist, and has two teenage children, speaks with a mellifluous Irish accent and is extremely handsome. He is also intelligent, thoughtful, and candid about his artistic motivations.

“For me, it’s always the script first and the medium second,” Murphy said. “It’s not the scale, it’s the quality.”

Murphy grew up in Cork, Ireland, the eldest of four children. His parents were teachers and he loved to read and music, so he formed a band with his brother in his teens. He discovered theater at the age of 16, through a theater module at school. (“I had never been to the theater,” he said. “It blew my mind.”)

Around 2003, Nolan noticed a photograph of Murphy in a newspaper article about “Extermination,” a horror film starring Murphy. Impressed by the actor’s presence, he asked Murphy to audition for the title role in “Batman Begins.”

“When he came in, I think we both knew he wasn’t going to play Batman,” Nolan said. “But when he started performing, the whole team, everyone in the room, paid attention. The villain in the Batman movies had always been played by major movie stars, but the studio agreed immediately after seeing the evidence, a true testament to him.”

Murphy played Scarecrow in all three of Nolan’s Batman movies.

When Murphy received the script for “Oppenheimer” in September 2021, he immediately saw that the story was completely focused on and told through the titular character: “It was written in the first person, the only script like that that I had read. I knew what he would demand of me.”

Murphy took the five months until the shoot to prepare. “I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinctive physique and silhouette, which he wanted to get right,” he said. “I had to lose a lot of weight, and we worked with the wardrobe and the fit; he was very thin, almost emaciated, subsisting on martinis and cigars”.

“She had these really bright eyes and I wanted to give her this wide-eyed look, so we worked a lot on her silhouette and expressions,” she added.

“When you’re at the center of a movie on that scale, shooting seven scenes in one day, it takes a different focus and dedication and commitment. It’s beautiful to see somebody throw themselves into it,” said Matt Damon, who plays Leslie Groves, a US Army lieutenant general who worked alongside Oppenheimer.

When asked how he understood Oppenheimer’s character, Murphy said he wanted to let the movie talk about it. “The best movies ask questions and don’t give answers,” he said.

Clearly the best actors do the same.

By: ROSLYN SULCAS