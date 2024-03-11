Cillian Murphy has been recognized with the Oscar award for best Actor at the recent Academy Awards ceremony, for his notable performance in the film 'Oppenheimer'. This award represents a high point in Murphy's career and a significant moment for the film industry, which this year has highlighted his intense and dedicated performances.

YOU CAN SEE: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Oscar for best supporting actor for 'Oppenheimer'

What did Cillian Murphy say after winning the 2024 Oscar?

The Irish actor Cillian Murphy He was moved to tears when he went on stage to receive his statuette. In addition, she took advantage of the cameras to provide an emotional message. “I feel sheltered, thanks to the Academy, it is the most fantastic trip I have ever taken, I dedicate this award to those who have dedicated themselves to creating peace. To my wife, my accomplice, to my children… I feel proud tonight”said.

Cillian Murphy has established himself as one of today's most prominent performers, leading the cast of 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan. In addition, he is an experienced musician and producer with a solid career in the theater field.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy revealed the emotional message that Christopher Nolan left him in his script

Cillian Murphy's Awards

This year marks the first time that Cillian Murphy has received an Oscar nomination competing in the best actor category.

Furthermore, in this awards cycle, Murphy He won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'. He was previously nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical in 2006 for his work in 'Breakfast in Pluto.' At the 2023 BAFTA Awards, he stood out notably, in contrast to the previous year, when he received a nomination for playing Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'. Likewise, he won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for playing Robert Oppenheimer and earned a nomination for Best Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards.

YOU CAN SEE: Who won the 2024 Oscar? Complete list of winners for best film, best actor, best actress and more

Cillian Murphy Biography

Cillian Murphy, Irish actor born on May 25, 1976 in Cork, has built an outstanding career in film and theater. Initially inclined towards music, he changed course upon discovering his passion for acting. Murphy gained recognition for his stage performances and his first major film role was in Danny Boyle's '28 Days Later'.

He is known for his versatility and ability to immerse himself in diverse characters, which has earned him roles in films such as 'Batman Begins' and 'Inception', both directed by Christopher Nolan. In addition, he stars in the acclaimed series 'Peaky Blinders', in which he plays Tommy Shelby, a role that has consolidated his fame worldwide.

What is 'Oppenheimer' about?

'Oppenheimer' is a film directed by Christopher Nolan that focuses on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film explores his role in the Manhattan Project, the secret research and development program during World War II that led to the creation of the first nuclear weapons.

The plot will likely encompass aspects of Oppenheimer's personal life, his scientific career, his ethical dilemmas, and the political and social consequences of his work. Being directed by Nolan, the film is expected to have a complex narrative and high-quality production.

#Cillian #Murphy #wins #Oscar #actor #film #39Oppenheimer39