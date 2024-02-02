The protagonist of the acclaimed film 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, is currently one of the best actors in the world and a strong candidate to win the statuette in his category at the Oscars. In addition, he is well remembered for his leading role as Tommy Shelby in the series Netflix 'Peaky Blinders', for which he won numerous awards.

But there was a moment in his career when the Irish figure was directed by a Peruvian filmmaker. Yes, none other than Claudia Llosa, director of the film 'The scared tit'. After many years of that singular meeting, Llosa remembered what that experience was like with Cillian Murphy.

In which film did Claudia Llosa direct Cillian Murphy?

National filmmaker Claudia Llosa made history with her production 'La teta scared', the only Peruvian film to date that managed to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2010, with Magaly Solier as protagonist. Motivated by this achievement, Llosa sought to elevate her career even further and produced 'Aloft' ('Don't Cry, Fly'), her first project in English, filmed in Canada in 2014.

In order to stand out in a big way, he chose a cast of promising actors, including Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer'), JJennifer Connelly ('Top Gun: Maverick') and Melanie Laurent ('Inglourious Basterds').

The drama film 'Aloft' addresses the story of a mother (Connelly) and her son (Murphy), separated due to an accident, but who are reunited thanks to the audacity of a journalist (Laurent). However, despite having been part of the official section of the Berlin Film Festival in 2014, the film did not receive positive reviews.

What did Claudia Llosa say about directing Cillian Murphy?

“Working with Cillian was a discovery. I didn't know what the relationship was going to be like, but for me it was important to create that bond between actor and director. One has expectations and fears, but it was the opposite”, revealed some time ago the filmmaker Claudia Llosa

“With the experience and all the work that he brought with him, it was a very intense creative collaboration, but rewarding and enriching at the same time. We are talking about actors who have worked many more years than I have worked as a filmmaker, so it was almost a collaboration between filmmaker and filmmaker.”closed the director of 'The scared tit'.

Cillian Murphy, Melanie Laurent, Claudia Llosa and Jennifer Connelly at the Berlinale 2014. Photo: Berlin Film Festival

Why did Cillian Murphy agree to work alongside Claudia Llosa?

At the press conference that took place after the premiere of 'Aloft' at the Berlin Film Festival, Cillian Murphy responded to the question of what motivated him to work with Claudia Llosa. The 'Oppenheimer' actor shared emotional statements.

“I saw that it was an impressively good film… I felt that it was a good opportunity to be moved. I cried when I first read the script and I think I cried every time I imagined the scenes, the experience was truly magical. “I was just grateful that they asked me to be a part of it.”he said.