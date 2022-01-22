Before entering the field, the Croatian scrutinizes Rublev, Sinner silences his box and Matteo throws it on romanticism after the victory

Calm and cool are the requisites necessary to qualify for the second week of the Grand Slam. The same ones that Jannik Sinner asked at his corner during the mach suffered against the Japanese Taro Daniel. “Stay calm, I can’t take it anymore!”, We read from the lip of the South Tyrolean, who, after a difficult moment, called one of his team members to order.

Cilic targets the prey – Eyes on the prize, or rather, on the prey. It seems the scene of a thriller that proposed by social media in the pre-match of the clash between the titans that saw Marin Cilic and Andrey Rublev opposed. The Croatian keeps an eye on the Russian and watches their every move before closing the evening session at Margaret Court Arena with a win. Creepy. See also Osasuna - Barça: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

Fire cornet – Sparks on the pitch between the chair judge and Alizé Cornet. The Frenchwoman, forced to serve the second after receiving two warnings for time violation, lost her temper and quickly approached the referee’s chair: “The towel is far away, but you sit there all the time. weather!”

That’s love… – Last day the Netflix troupe started following Matteo Berrettini, one of the most anticipated protagonists of the docuseries that will focus on the events and the background of the international circuit. After defeating Alcaraz the Roman and his beautiful girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic they allowed themselves a few moments of romance in front of the cameras, adding the happy ending we needed to the Australian Open storyline.

Colpaccio Paire – From the film library the point scored by Benoit Paire against Stefanos Tstitsipas. The Frenchman, who brought back one of his best versions to the field during the Australian Grand Slam, first performed a tweener and then called the opponent to the net with fine embroidery. See also Iapichino, good first: Ancona returns in the long with 6.59

Everything was sealed by a winner by right in cross.

