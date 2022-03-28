Go for the eighths!

With fantastic feelings after beating Marton Fucsovics in the second round in Miami (6-3 and 6-2 in 1h21), Carlos Alcaraz faces Marin Cilic in the third33-year-old veteran and 23rd in the world, who was number three in 2018 and has won 20 titles, including the 2014 US Open. The Murcian of 18 and 16th in the ranking will do it with a spirit of revenge, since the Croatian beat him last year in Estoril, on gravel. Tsitsipas or De Miñaur awaits the winner in the round of 16.