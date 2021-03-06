Cilia Flores She is the first lady of Venezuela but in fact she does not seem like it. There are no traces of her taking care of childhood, pregnant women or social works as traditionally the wives of Presidents and Heads of State usually do. She just takes care of her own family.

The “first combatant”, as her husband Nicolás Maduro calls her (whose re-election to the Presidency on January 10, 2019 was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and a large part of the international community), has enriched her large family to whom a legion of relatives, officials and figureheads loyal and unconditional. They have all been placed in different key positions in the public administration as the country sinks into ruin and misery.

Between 2006 and 2011, when Flores was president of the National Assembly, he counted some 47 relatives yours on the payroll of parliament.

Cilia managed to bring her partner before the civil registry in July 2013. Photo: AFP

Her matriarchal sense led her to install a private fortress with 14 houses for her three sons Walter, Yosval and Yosser Gavidia Flores and their descendants, relatives and bodyguards. Tacarigua de Cumbres de Curumo street, a middle-class urbanization southeast of Caracas and adjacent to Fort Tiuna, where he has the presidential residence, was closed to have greater security and privacy, indicates the investigation of the digital portal Armando.Info. The houses would have cost between 800,000 and 1.5 million dollarss each.

His intimate and family circle, marked by a secret pact of silence and loyalty, has multiplied by five times and has spread both inside and outside of Venezuela, taking care of the wealth that he has managed to accumulate throughout the 22 years that the chavismo-madurismo in power.

No one dares to estimate the magnitude of your personal fortune But everyone assumes that it must be colossal, given the court of family members that surround her and the 800,000 million dollars that have been squandered during the Chavista era, according to Transparencia Venezuela.

The most powerful

The first lady Cilia Flores and Diosdado Cabello carry a huge painting of Hugo Chávez on the premises of the National Assembly. Photo: AP

Cilia Adela Gavidia Flores He was born 64 years ago to a humble family in the Cojedes state (center of the country) and grew up in the populous neighborhood of Catia in Caracas. Today is the woman more powerful and greedy of the country, the one that pulls the strings of political and economic power in the shadows, the one that puts and removes officials in key positions, the one that participates in the Councils of Ministers and in parliamentary sessions without the need to appear on its board because it is “the hand that rocks the cradle of corruption”, Affirms to Clarion the researcher Alejandro Rebolledo.

She likes jewelry, handbags, signature dresses and low heels to more comfortably dance salsa with her burly husband at public events, whom she met when visiting former coup leader Hugo Chávez in Yare prison in the 90s , whom he helped get out of prison as a lawyer.

He also likes to visit the Caribbean islands, Panama, the Dominican Republic and their tax havens where he has part of his immense fortune safe.

His favorite nephew, Carlos Erick Malpica Flores, appointed by Cilia in 2014 as Treasurer of the nation, director of the Fondem and vice minister of Finance, regrets having taken his portrait in a nightclub on the Caribbean island of Saint Barth, bathed in Moet Chandon pink champagne.

Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores in a meeting with young people in Caracas. Photo: Reuters

But the images did not interrupt his “public function.” His aunt continued to place him in the best businesses of the ruinous Venezuelan economy such as the Fospuca garbage collection, denounced by Armando.Info.

Another case of nepotism is that of the president of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS), Magaly Gutierrez Viña, who was Cilia’s daughter-in-law. She has already divorced her son but a grandson of the presidential couple of Fort Tiuna remained, to whom the first combatant takes care that her future is assured with the social security of all Venezuelans.

In an interview with the journalist Milagros Socorro, the Venezuelan politician Carlos Tablante denounced that an IVSS contractor, businessman Edward Velásquez, was kidnapped at the doors of the institution after having received cash between 1 and 3 million dollars for providing medical equipment to the institution.

“In fact, a few days before his kidnapping, he had signed a contract with Social Security, chaired by Magaly Gutiérrez Viña, daughter-in-law of Cilia Flores, a very common anomaly within that structure of nepotism and corruption that has been degrading the Venezuelan public administration. until it is replaced by a kleptocracy, ”says Tablante.

Marriage with Maduro

Nicolás Maduro and his wife in 2018, during an event in Caracas. Photo: AP

After 10 years of relationships and to formalize the presidential union before the indecisive Maduro, Cilia managed to bring her partner before the civil registry in July 2013, just three months after being sworn in as President of the Republic. They were married by Jorge Rodríguez, then mayor of Caracas and current president of the Chavista National Assembly.

In public, Cilia visibly shows that she dominates Nicolás because she directs his narrative although she shares many things with him. She is the one who leads the Madurista policy and the one who manages the resources to keep the family in power, says researcher Alejandro Rebolledo.

Witchcraft and esotericism

Among the strange aspects that unite the presidential couple of Fuerte Tiuna is witchcraft and esotericism, which gives a certain evil air to the relationship. Both are devotees of the Indian Sai Baba sect, the Cuban babalaos, and the Venezuelan paleros (those who dig bones in cemeteries), says journalist David Placer in his books “Los brujos de Chávez” and “El dictatador y their demons ”, referring to Maduro and his queen consort.

Another crime that cost her the United States to sanction her and damage her image at the international level was the case of the “narco-nephews”.

In November 2015 his nephews and stepsons of Maduro: Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Efraín Campo Flores were jailed and convicted by the US justice for trafficking more than 800 kilos of drugs to that country.

From her trench in Parliament, in her fourth debut as a deputy for 22 years, Cilia is now preparing to reform 34 laws to reinforce the Maduro regime, control and squeeze the institutions of all Venezuela and liquidate any dissent and opposition that challenge it.

Caracas, special

ap