There is a third Lamborghini on the grid of the 2022 Italian GT Endurance Championship, thanks to Vincenzo Sospiri Racing.

After the confirmation of the registration of two Huracán GT3 Evo by the team supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, here is another one for the longest races of the Italian series.

This is the car # 66 shared by Andrea Cola and Baptiste Moulin, who will begin their adventure in Pergusa in mid-May.

The other two crews that see Michele Beretta with Yuki Nemoto and Edoardo Liberati in the Lamborghini # 19 have also been defined.

Benjamin Hites is instead moved to # 63 to share the cockpit with Karol Basz and Mattia Michelotto.

“I am very happy to return to the Italian GT with a great training of drivers, which I am sure will be competitive – said the patron Vincenzo Sospiri – This has always been a level series, but we have a good mix of experienced and young competitors. in addition to the invaluable support of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, Giorgio Sanna and his team “.